Mary Buhs



Born: May 18, 1930; in Lake Cormorant, MS



Died: June 10, 2019; in Sandwich, IL



Mary Buhs, 89, of Leland passed away, June 10, 2019 at Willow Crest in Sandwich. Mary was born May 18, 1930 to James and Minnie (Potter) Allen at Lake Cormorant, Mississippi. She married Elmer J. Buhs on July 2, 1948 in Peoria.



She is preceded in death by her husband Elmer, her parents, James and Minnie Allen, a sister, Delores Allen and a brother, George Washington Allen.



Mary worked for Domar in Sandwich for over 25 years.



Mary was a volunteer for Open Door Rehabilitation and Willow Crest. She enjoyed going to bingo at the Library and Jolly 60's Lunches. She will be missed by her many friends.



Mary is survived by good friends, Sandy and Phil Vahl and their children. Flora and Pat Atkins and Irene Ode and several nieces and nephews.



Burial and graveside services will be at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens in Peoria at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 13, 2019 with Pastor David Johnson officiating.



Please direct all memorials in her honor to the Open Door Rehabilitation Center, 405 S. Wells Street, Sandwich, IL 60548.