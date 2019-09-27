|
|
Mary Cecile Rauhut Adrian
Born: November 22, 1961
Died: September 25, 2019
Mary Cecile Rauhut Adrian, 57, of Sycamore, IL, quietly graduated from this Earth on September 25, 2019.
She was born on November 22, 1961 in Chicago, the daughter of Marv and Peggy (Rozycki) Rauhut.
In this life, Mary loved, and was loved. Her lifelong goal was to make a difference, and through her gentleness, kindness, creativity, teaching, integrity, and courage, she did. She enjoyed people, art, music, flowers, hummingbirds, nature, and wearing just the right outfit. As an artist, her creativity and sense of adventure led her to many different art forms, which brought joy to many.
Mary is survived by many loved ones including her parents, Marvin and Margaret Rauhut of Chicago; her sister, Pat (Bob) Plecki of Worth, her niece, Annie Plecki; her uncles and aunts, Paul and Nancy Rozycki of Flint, Michigan and Bob and Sue Rozycki of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; her friends, Lynn and Dan Caldwell, Jennifer and Steve Lavoie, Mark Hilde, her Fine Line Creative Arts Center family, her Micro Solutions family, her Edward Jones family, her family at Dr. Sabet Siddiqui's office, and countless others. She delighted in watching three special children grow up, Ryan Caldwell, Mary Lavoie, and Katherine Lavoie.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Pastor Dan Stovall officiating, Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in DeKalb.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:oo p.m. Monday, September 30 at Anderson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mary C. Adrian Memorial Fund, for Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles, IL 60175 to promote her love of creating art all around us, addressed to the Mary C. Adrian Memorial in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019