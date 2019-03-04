Mary Deborah Stonecipher Dorneden



Mary Deborah "Deb" Stonecipher Dorneden, age 68, of Montgomery, formerly of Elburn, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of February 28, 2019, following complications from bypass surgery, at Presence Mercy Center Hospital.



She was born August 24, 1950, in Geneva, IL, to proud parents, Virgil and Margaret (Miller) Stonecipher.



She is survived by her two children: Jason (Carol) Dorneden and Emily Dorneden; five grandchildren: Jason "J.J." , Chris, Luke, Felisha and Brian McRedmond; three siblings: William Hardt, Marilyn (Chuck) Shanholzer and Diana White; many nieces and nephews and a family of friends.



She is preceded in death by her son, John Paul who died in infancy, her parents: Margaret Miller, Clara Stonecipher and Virgil Stonecipher; one brother, Tom Stonecipher and a sister, Marlene Zanardi.



Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119. A Mass to celebrate her faith will be Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., with a visitation from 9:oo to 9:45 a.m., at St. Gall Catholic Church, 43W885 Hughes Rd., Elburn. Fr. Christopher DiTomo, pastor of the church, will officiate with interment to follow at St. Gall Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Deb's name to benefit breast cancer research and other favorite charities. Checks may be made to the "Mary Deborah Dorneden Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.