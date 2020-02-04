|
|
Mary Ella Bock
Born: June 9, 1934
Died: February 1, 2020
Mary Ella Bock-Montanus, age 85, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020. After a many years' battle with cancer, she found peace in her decision to stop fighting and instead smell the roses of a life well lived and gently faded in the loving caress of her family.
Mary was born on June 9th, 1934 in Sycamore Illinois to Ignatius Anthony "I.A" Bock and Edna Emma Albert-Bock. She was a proud graduate of Sycamore High School class of 1952. It is always a delight to look back at her "Queen Mary" Homecoming Queen photo in the "Leaves" yearbook - the button nose and warm smile, such a beautiful girl. Mary was so proud of her roots in Sycamore, a town and a people that were just a cut above the rest. She decided to stay close to home and studied English at Northern Illinois University. She fell in love with Mark Montanus and married him in 1953 and together had three children.
Mary and her family moved to Arizona 1961 where she worked incredibly hard to support and raise her children. Her heart was always in Sycamore and after her children were on their own she returned to Illinois in 1986. She was happy to be home.
Mary is survived by three children and their spouses, Mark (Lori), Jennifer and Andrew (Amy) and two grandchildren Abigail and Amelia. She was preceded in death by her parents, bothers: Eugene, Sumner, Lincoln, and John.
Mary will be forever remembered for her sweet smile, sharp wit, and a lightheartedness that always made you feel welcome and loved. We will miss Mary so much, but we rejoice that the light can be removed from disease, treatment and pain and refocused on remembering her life and legacy.
We invite all to attend a memorial service at Finch Funeral Home in DeKalb on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Visitation begins at 10:00am with the service at 11:30am with Pastor Janet Hunt officiating. We hope you will come and share your best memories of our dear friend. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115, (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 4, 2020