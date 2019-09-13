|
Mary Ellen Underwood
Born: May 24, 1919
Died: September 11, 2019
Mary Ellen Underwood, age 100, of Metamora, IL, and formerly of Washington, IL passed away in the early morning on September 11, 2019 at the Snyder Village Health Center in Metamora, IL.
She was born on May 24, 1919 on a farm near Goodfield, IL to Richard Cornellius and Margaret Mary (Boorn) White. She married Harold Clifford Underwood on May 31, 1941 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington, IL. He passed away on April 21, 2005.
Survivors include one daughter, Patricia (David) Witzig of Waterman, IL; one son Ben (Joyce) Underwood of Washington, IL and their four children, three of Washington, IL and one of Colorado; grandson Silas Underwood of Peoria, IL; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Roger Dean Underwood, two brothers, Charles White of Buckley, IL and Louis White of Eureka, IL, and three sisters Catharine Donnovan of Peoria, IL, Dorothy Kamp of Eureka, IL, and Anna Mae Pescitelli of Greenfield, Indiana.
She enjoyed raising her family, keeping house, playing cards with friends, cooking, and won many awards for her baking. She was a member of the Metamora Squares Club for 14 years. She also won a 1st place trophy at the Heart of Illinois Fair in the women's tractor pull. She worked at Foster's Jewelry Store in Washington for eight years. She and her husband farmed in Metamora and Washington areas until retirement in 1987. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington, IL for many years.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, 219 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL with Father Greg Jozefiak officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka, IL. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Snyder Village Residents in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019