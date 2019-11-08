|
Mary Esther Barnes
Born: June 16, 1938; in Elgin, IL
Died: November 6, 2019; in Shabbona, IL
Mary Esther Barnes of Shabbona, wife of the late Fred S. Barnes passed away peacefully in her home November 6, 2019.
Mary was born June 16, 1938 in Elgin, the daughter of Arthur and Esther Blazier. She grew up in Hampshire, IL and was employed at several restaurants and later at NIU as a cook and manager.
She is survived by her children Scott (Cindy) Barnes, Les (Karen) Barnes, Cindy Tipton, David Barnes, Tina (Gary) Johnson and Lisa Johnson; her brothers Paul (Char) Blazier, Guy (Doris) Blazier, John (Marge) Blazier and a sister Sue (Gregg) Harders. Also surviving is a daughter-in-law Dee Barnes and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 brothers Art & Martin Blazier, 2 sons Ralph and Guy Barnes, daughter-in-law Deanna Barnes and son-in-law Tim Tipton.
Mary's request was to have no funeral or visitation. Private burial will be at Johnson's Grove Cemetery in Waterman.
Arrangements were completed by Jacobson Funeral Home in Shabbona.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019