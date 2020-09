Mary Flaherty



Born: February 18, 1941



Died: September 24, 2020



Mary "Marie" (nee Stumpf) Flaherty, 79, passed away suddenly in her home at the Grand Victorian in Sycamore on Thursday, September 24th of natural causes.



She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Eugene (Joe) Flaherty, a daughter Jeanne (Kevin) Flaherty, son Daniel (Christina) Flaherty, and her four grandchildren Mary Flaherty, Hannah Flaherty, Danielle (Bryce) Garrell and Jacob Flaherty, her sister Jean Ann Lipstreuer, and many nieces and nephews.



Marie was an avid reader and even kept a log of every book she's ever read. She was a talented pianist who could strike up a tune at a moment's notice, all by ear.



There will be a private memorial for immediate family at a later date.





