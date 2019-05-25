Home

Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
Mary Francis LeMaster

Born: April 25, 1961

Died: May 22, 2019

Mary Francis LeMaster, age 58, of Cherry Valley, formerly of Dunlap, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Swedish American Hospital in Rockford.

Mary was born on April 25, 1961 in Peoria, IL to George Dexter and Martha (Howard) Fifield. She married Brian LeMaster on June 2, 1996 in Peoria.

Surviving are her husband, Brian; her sons, Jacob (Stephanie) Tate of Peoria, IL and Noah Fifield-LeMaster of DeKalb, IL; one grandson, Everett Tiberius LeMaster; her brother, Carl (Debbie) Fifield of Washington, IL and her sister, Jane Ritter of Mountain Home, AR. She was preceded by her father.

Mary was a Registered Nurse and worked for Kiskwaukee Hospital in Sycamore and then for St. Joseph's Hospital in Elgin. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her girlfriends. She liked fine dining and was always on the hunt for the best martini!

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3pm at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, beginning at 1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or . Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 25, 2019
