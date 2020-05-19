Mary Hannan Weishaar
Mary Hannan Weishaar passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 at the age of almost 91. During her life, Mary worked at Gillen Vending, Campus Corner for Lehan's, the DeKalb Ag and NIU. She was an active member of Catholic Daughters for most of her life. Mary lived a very full life and enjoyed being at her family's many events and special occasions the most. She was active in several social groups such as her Book Club and had made seventy plus year friendships in Sewing Club. The family would like to extend their thanks to them all for their kind thoughtfulness. Mary also loved to travel abroad and in the US and was always ready to plan the next adventure with whomever would like to go.
She is survived by her children Jon Hannan and wife Lauri, Juli Mayer and husband Terry, Terry Hannan and wife Mary Kay, Sheryl Nakonechny and son-in-law Andy Beard. Survivors include fourteen grandchildren: Mike Nakonechny, Mark Nakonechny, Steve Nakonechny, Kate Sample, Nolan Hannan, Brooke Meier, Ryan Hannan, Joe Beard, Chuck Beard, Beth Bonin, David Mayer, Laura Mayer, Jenny Hannan and Nikki Hannan. Morgan, Mary, Tyler, Jack, Justine, Emma, Nora, Winter, Isabelle, Nathan, Noelle, Alice and Emery are her great-grandchildren. Her sister, Margaret Carlsen, survives Mary as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husbands Jerry Hannan and Bob Weishaar, her daughter Jeanne Beard, brother Joe Jordan and wife Ruth, sister Kaye Rohrer and husband Martin, brothers-in-law George Postich and Henry Carlsen, Craig, Jayne and Randy Rohrer.
Private family service will be will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, DeKalb.
The family would like to deeply thank Drs. Thakkar and Zaverdas, Journey Care Hospice and the Oak Crest staff for all the care shown to Mary.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Mary Hannan Weishaar at Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. A memorial bench will be installed at a later date at Afton Forest Preserve which was a favorite place for Mary.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 19, 2020.