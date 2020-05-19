Mary Hannan Weishaar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Hannan Weishaar

Mary Hannan Weishaar passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 at the age of almost 91. During her life, Mary worked at Gillen Vending, Campus Corner for Lehan's, the DeKalb Ag and NIU. She was an active member of Catholic Daughters for most of her life. Mary lived a very full life and enjoyed being at her family's many events and special occasions the most. She was active in several social groups such as her Book Club and had made seventy plus year friendships in Sewing Club. The family would like to extend their thanks to them all for their kind thoughtfulness. Mary also loved to travel abroad and in the US and was always ready to plan the next adventure with whomever would like to go.

She is survived by her children Jon Hannan and wife Lauri, Juli Mayer and husband Terry, Terry Hannan and wife Mary Kay, Sheryl Nakonechny and son-in-law Andy Beard. Survivors include fourteen grandchildren: Mike Nakonechny, Mark Nakonechny, Steve Nakonechny, Kate Sample, Nolan Hannan, Brooke Meier, Ryan Hannan, Joe Beard, Chuck Beard, Beth Bonin, David Mayer, Laura Mayer, Jenny Hannan and Nikki Hannan. Morgan, Mary, Tyler, Jack, Justine, Emma, Nora, Winter, Isabelle, Nathan, Noelle, Alice and Emery are her great-grandchildren. Her sister, Margaret Carlsen, survives Mary as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husbands Jerry Hannan and Bob Weishaar, her daughter Jeanne Beard, brother Joe Jordan and wife Ruth, sister Kaye Rohrer and husband Martin, brothers-in-law George Postich and Henry Carlsen, Craig, Jayne and Randy Rohrer.

Private family service will be will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, DeKalb.

The family would like to deeply thank Drs. Thakkar and Zaverdas, Journey Care Hospice and the Oak Crest staff for all the care shown to Mary.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Mary Hannan Weishaar at Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. A memorial bench will be installed at a later date at Afton Forest Preserve which was a favorite place for Mary.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved