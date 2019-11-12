|
|
Mary Helen Crawford
Born: June 10, 1927
Died: November 10, 2019
Mary Helen Crawford, 92, of Creston, formerly of Manchester, OH, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home.
She was born June 10, 1927 in Manchester, OH. She married Robert G. Crawford on December 14, 1947 in Maysville, KY.
Mary was an avid quilter and baker. She worked as a mechanical artist at Duplex.
Mary is survived by her son, Edward (Dawn) Crawford of Creston; grandchildren, Joshua and Alexis Crawford of Creston; and siblings, Jimmy, Anamae, and Jane.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Crawford; and siblings John and Edna.
Cremation care provided by Unger-Horner Funeral Home. Please visit ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019