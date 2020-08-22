Mary Jane Hilt
Born: February 22, 1937; in Mendota, IL
Died: August 20, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Mary Jane Hilt, 83, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.
She was born February 22, 1937 in Mendota, Illinois, the daughter of Adolph and Emma (Kratz) Goubeaux.
Mary was employed by the Leland School District where she was the director of food service for over 25 years.
She is survived by her two son, Lawrence (Jeanne) Anderson of Sycamore and Darren (Carla) Anderson of Des Moines, Iowa ; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna McKee and Rita (Ronald) Lilja; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Anderson; granddaughter, Holly Anderson; son, Norbert Anderson; two brothers, Arthur and Butch Goubeaux; sister, Margie Hedgspeth.
The Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Interment of cremated remains will be at a later date at Saint Theresa Cemetery, in Earlville.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday until the time of service.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required at both Memorial Service and Visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mary J. Hilt Memorial Fund, addressed to the Mary J. Hilt Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.