Mary Kovich
Born: April 12, 1912; in DeKalb, IL
Died: February 1, 2020; in Brookfield, WI
Mary Kovich, 107, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, formerly of DeKalb, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Brookfield Rehabilitation in Brookfield, Wisconsin.
She was born April 12, 1912 in DeKalb, Illinois the daughter of Nick and Vera (Sabnovich ) Kovich.
She is survived by her brother, Raymond Kovich of Brookfield, Wisconsin; niece, Maria (Don) Wilson of Brookfield, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Sam, George and Dan Kovich.
The Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. David Ernest officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mary Kovich Memorial Fund, addressed to the Mary Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020