Mary L. Petricig
Born: May 18, 1938
Died: August 16, 2020
Mary L. Petricig, 82, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Bethany Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born May 18, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Walter and Anna (Wojtowicz) Szot. Mary married Louis Petricig on August 4, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois.
She is survived by her three daughters, Joyce (John) Heiss, Debbie (Dave) Ratkowski and Dawn (Ken) Dage; her son, Bryan (Jennifer) Petricig; Nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Szot; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, Louis in 2007; three brothers and two sisters.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with Fr. Dean Russell of St. Mary Catholic Church celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in DeKalb.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday August 20, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks will be required at both the visitation and funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mary L. Petricig Memorial Fund, addressed to the Petricig Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.