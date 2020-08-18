1/1
Mary L. Petricig
1938 - 2020
Mary L. Petricig

Born: May 18, 1938

Died: August 16, 2020

Mary L. Petricig, 82, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Bethany Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 18, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Walter and Anna (Wojtowicz) Szot. Mary married Louis Petricig on August 4, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois.

She is survived by her three daughters, Joyce (John) Heiss, Debbie (Dave) Ratkowski and Dawn (Ken) Dage; her son, Bryan (Jennifer) Petricig; Nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Szot; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Louis in 2007; three brothers and two sisters.

The Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with Fr. Dean Russell of St. Mary Catholic Church celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in DeKalb.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday August 20, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks will be required at both the visitation and funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mary L. Petricig Memorial Fund, addressed to the Petricig Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
AUG
21
Burial
St. Mary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Memories & Condolences
August 17, 2020
It was my honor and privilege to know you. My wish is peace and love to your family.
Jessica Erlandson
Acquaintance
August 17, 2020
Dawn and family, I am so sorry for your loss. May God be with all of you at this time..
Emma Strickland
Friend
