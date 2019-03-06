Mary Lou Cahill



Born: September 25, 1928; in Earlville, IL



Died: March 4, 2019; in Geneva, IL



Mary Lou Cahill, 90, of St. Charles, IL, formerly of DeKalb, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, IL. She was born September 25, 1928 in Earlville, IL and was the daughter of George and Julia (Leonard) Norton.



Mary Lou graduated from Earlville High School in 1946 and attended DePaul Secretarial School. She was married to the late Francis J. Cahill on July 30, 1955 in Earlville, IL, he preceded her in death on November 5, 2002. She worked as an administrative secretary in the President's office at NIU. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb, where she served on the funeral luncheon committee and volunteered at the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry for many years. She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America #996 and was a huge Northern Illinois University booster.



Survivors include six children, Anne (Bill) Hayburn of Santa Ana, CA, Sue (David) Johnson of Barrington, IL, Patrick (Jane) Cahill of Winetka, IL, Joseph (Jayne) Cahill of Geneva, IL, Jane (Brian) Barth of Austin, TX, and John (Jackie) Cahill of Coral Springs, FL. Brother, Donald (Karen) Norton of Chicago; and two sisters, Julie Burke of OH and Barbara (Jerry) Wishall of NC. Thirteen grandchildren, Matthew Johnson, Andrew Cahill, Molly Cahill, Thomas Cahill, Clark Cahill, Denise Cahill, Billy VandeMerkt, Alexandra VandeMerkt, Jack VandeMerkt, Kyle Barth, Bridget Barth, Christopher Cahill and Charles Cahill. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Francis.



Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church at 10:30am with Father Dean Russell officiating. Burial will be held immediately following the service at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb. Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at Finch Funeral Home in DeKalb from 4:00pm to 7:00pm with a Rosary Service with Catholic Daughter's at 4:00pm. Visitation will also be held on Saturday morning at the church at 9:30am until the time of service.



Memorials can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb or the of Chicago.



Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home, 310 Oak St., DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary