Mary Louise (Coleman) Reeve
1921 - 2020
Mary Louise Reeve

Born: September 21, 1921; in Sycamore, IL

Died: May 3, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Mary Louise (Coleman) Reeve, 98, of Sycamore passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Oakcrest Retirement Center in DeKalb, IL.

She was born September 21, 1921 in Sycamore to George Clair and Ruth (Brown) Coleman. She was married in 1941 to Chester Reeve for 72 years.

Mary earned a Bachelors degree and a Masters degree from Northern Illinois University and taught in the Sycamore school district for many years. She was a life-long member of the Sycamore United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her two daughters, Susan (Richard) Leonard of Delavan, WI. and Rebecca (James) McCabe of Sycamore, IL.; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Chester Reeve.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Oakcrest Retirement Center in DeKalb, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for Mary Reeve can be made to the Sycamore Public Library in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.

To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Oakcrest Retirement Center
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 entries
May 5, 2020
Mrs Reeve was a remarkable individual. She owned a special part of my heart. She is greatly missed. My hearfelt sympathy to entire family.
Lynn
Friend
May 4, 2020
Will miss Mary Lou's positivity and energy. She was a great friend. We had so much fun counting money every Tuesday morning for many years and sharing our orchids in recent times. So sorry for your family's loss. She will be missed by us all.
Christina and Timothy Thompson
Friend
May 4, 2020
Jim and Becky, so sad to read of the loss of your mother. Keeping you in my prayers.
Susan Willey
Coworker
