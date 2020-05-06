Mary Louise Reeve
Born: September 21, 1921; in Sycamore, IL
Died: May 3, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Mary Louise (Coleman) Reeve, 98, of Sycamore passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Oakcrest Retirement Center in DeKalb, IL.
She was born September 21, 1921 in Sycamore to George Clair and Ruth (Brown) Coleman. She was married in 1941 to Chester Reeve for 72 years.
Mary earned a Bachelors degree and a Masters degree from Northern Illinois University and taught in the Sycamore school district for many years. She was a life-long member of the Sycamore United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her two daughters, Susan (Richard) Leonard of Delavan, WI. and Rebecca (James) McCabe of Sycamore, IL.; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Chester Reeve.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Oakcrest Retirement Center in DeKalb, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Mary Reeve can be made to the Sycamore Public Library in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Born: September 21, 1921; in Sycamore, IL
Died: May 3, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Mary Louise (Coleman) Reeve, 98, of Sycamore passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Oakcrest Retirement Center in DeKalb, IL.
She was born September 21, 1921 in Sycamore to George Clair and Ruth (Brown) Coleman. She was married in 1941 to Chester Reeve for 72 years.
Mary earned a Bachelors degree and a Masters degree from Northern Illinois University and taught in the Sycamore school district for many years. She was a life-long member of the Sycamore United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her two daughters, Susan (Richard) Leonard of Delavan, WI. and Rebecca (James) McCabe of Sycamore, IL.; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Chester Reeve.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Oakcrest Retirement Center in DeKalb, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Mary Reeve can be made to the Sycamore Public Library in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 6, 2020.