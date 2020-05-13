Mary Louise Reeve
Mary Louise (Coleman) Reeve, 98, of Sycamore passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Oakcrest Retirement Center in DeKalb, IL.
Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 13, 2020.