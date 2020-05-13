Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Share Mary's life story with friends and family





Mary Louise (Coleman) Reeve, 98, of Sycamore passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Oakcrest Retirement Center in DeKalb, IL.



Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.



Mary Louise ReeveMary Louise (Coleman) Reeve, 98, of Sycamore passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Oakcrest Retirement Center in DeKalb, IL.Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store