Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
Mary Lu (Beck) Johson


1942 - 2019
Mary Lu (Beck) Johson Obituary
Mary Lu Johnson

Born: March 7, 1942; Harrisburg, PA

Died: August 8, 2019; DeKalb, IL

Mary Lu (Beck) Johnson, 77, of Sycamore died Thursday, August 8, 2019 with family present at NW Medicine - Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

She was born on March 7, 1942 in Harrisburg, PA to Jessie Walter and Dorothy (McCracken) Beck. She married Wilbur D. Johnson on Dec. 28, 1994.

She worked for Duplex in Sycamore, until they closed and then kept herself young by shopping and enjoying life.

Survivors include her loving husband, Wilbur D. Johnson; her sisters, Sue L. Allison (Craig) and Linda A. Snyder (Bill); her daughter, Erin N. Johnson; her daughter-in-law, Sheri (Weber) Dimeler; her grandchildren, Teresa (Josh), Dennis (Jessica) and Ashlynn; and great grandchildren, Ethan, Alexis, Allie, Dennis the 4th, & Ripley.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy M. (McCracken) Beck; her father, J. Walter Beck; her mother-in-law, Dorothy M. Johnson; her brother-in-law, William G. Johnson; her son, Dennis K. Dimeler, Jr. and her nephew, Gary L. Furjanic.

Her Visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14th from 11:00 AM- 2:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Blake Richter officiating.Burial will be at the Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.

Memorials for Mary Lu can be made in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.

To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019
