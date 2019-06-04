Mary Lynn Brown



Mary Lynn Brown, formerly Nichols, beloved wife for nearly 60 years of Jerry; loving mother of Jeffrey (Sue) Brown, Kelly (Terry) Miller, and Darcy (John) Hoffman; cherished grandmother of Melissa (Mike) Mobile, Angie (Nico) Amoroso, Brad (Alexa) Brown, Ryan and Karissa Miller, Brielle (Patrick) Crouse, Brittany (Quinn) Epperly and Paige Hoffman; proud great-grandmother of Isabella, Kaylee and Adrianna Mobile, Addison, Michael and Lucas Amoroso, Tucker Brown, Remington and Easton Crouse; devoted daughter of the late Guy and Josephine Nichols; dear sister of Mike(Cindy) Nichols, David (Dori) Nichols and the late Sharon (Bill) Wood; fond aunt of many loving nieces and nephews.



Jerry and Lynn's years have been filled with unconditional love and joyous memories with family and friends.



Their children emulate Lynn's giving heart, kind soul and contagious spirit.



Lynn's grandchildren were blessed to have a grandmother who brought so much laughter and love into their lives.



Lynn's family will continue to honor her legacy of character and faith for generations to come. A role model to her family and friends, Lynn embraced, protected and lifted her family while always finding the joys in life. Lynn had a passion for adventures including traveling, golfing, shopping and entertaining.



Lynn will be remembered for her infectious smile, unyielding faith, generous spirit, and giving personality.



A private family memorial will be held to celebrate Lynn's life.



In lieu of flowers, please feel free to share any memories of Lynn by emailing [email protected]