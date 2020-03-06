|
Mary Margaret Mahan
Born: July 23, 1938
Died: March 3, 2020
Mary Margaret Mahan, 81, of Shabbona passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Prairie Crossing nursing home. Born July 23, 1938 in Eufaula Oklahoma, she was the eldest daughter of the late James and Opal (Langley) Mahan. With the passing of her mother and father, she was moved to an orphanage before age 15. At 18, she moved to Greeley Colorado to live with her maternal grandmother, Rosa Jane (Keck) Langley.
While living in Greeley, she met Charles Sivits who later became her husband. They married in November 1958 and lived on various Air Force bases throughout the U.S. and Germany. They were married for 24 years and blessed with six children. She was a loving mother and homemaker, who loved attending church and singing soprano in the choir. She was a captivating storyteller, often reminiscing about her early childhood and her years as a young mother.
Despite her many hardships, she remained cheerful and devout in her faith with a sparkling sense of humor and loving heart. She spent her later years receiving wonderful care at Prairie Crossing nursing home. She loved to wear colorful beads and bracelets and put flowers in her hair. She enjoyed playing bingo, sitting outside, reading her Bible, playing in the handbell choir and visiting with residents and staff.
She was preceded in death by three children, Roxanne Elizabeth, Paul Joseph and Harry James and by three brothers, Jim, Frankie and Paul. Surviving her are one sister, Ruby Killingworth of Greeley, CO, three children, Hanley (Angie) Sivits of Canton, OH, Howard (Geunha) Sivits of DeBary, FL, and Helena Sivits of DeKalb, IL, eleven grandchildren and one grand-dog, Rudy, who she lovingly called "Rudy Tootie".
Mary cherished simple pleasures like a sunny day or a kind word. She was always pleasant, gracious and thankful. Her sweet spirit and warmth will be profoundly missed.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held on her birthday, Thursday, July 23rd at 11 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Rd, DeKalb, IL with the Rev. Dr. Leroy Mitchell officiating. Friends will be received beginning at 10 a.m.
Arrangements were completed by Jacobson Funeral Home in Shabbona.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020