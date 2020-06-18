Mary Pecilunas
Born: February 19, 1956; in Harvey, IL
Died: June 16, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Mary Pecilunas, 64, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born February 19, 1956 in Harvey, Illinois, the daughter of Leonard P. and Letitia M. (Deforest) Pecilunas.
Mary was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1974 and received a Bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University. She was a teacher at the Growing Place for over thirty years. Mary loved crafting, card making, gardening and being outdoors.
She is survived by her siblings, Janet (Greg) Colby, Ellen (Fred) Gutesha, Paul (Karen) Pecilunas, Mark (Cindy) Pecilunas, Jim (Rita) Pecilunas and Carol (Bill) Hoffman; 20 nieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John.
Celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 outdoors at Mary's home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mary Pecilunas Memorial Fund, addressed to the Pecilunas Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.