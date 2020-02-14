|
Mary Perhay
Born: March 9, 1958; in Spring Valley, IL
Died: February 1, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Mary Perhay, 61, of DeKalb, IL, passed away in Sycamore, IL on February 1, 2020.
Mary was born in Spring Valley, IL on March 9, 1958. She graduated from North Central College in 1996 with a bachelor's degree in Marketing. Mary was active in her community as a member and past president of the Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary, served as an election judge, and ran many 5Ks for various charities. An avid supporter of the NIU Huskies, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs, she absolutely loved seeing the Cubs win the World Series and was present at Wrigley Field for the game that sent them to the World Series. Mary was a dedicated financial planner and named to Chicago Magazine's list of Five Star Wealth Managers for 2010. A talented crocheter and frequent dog sitter, spending time with her clients and loving on her favorite pups brought her much joy. Mary was kind, helpful, and generous. Her loved ones and colleagues will miss her detailed stories, thoughtful advice and willingness to always say "yes" to someone in need.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Doris (Levandowski) and Raymond R. Perhay, and is survived by her brother, John Perhay.
Those Mary considered family stretched deep into her friend circle. She was especially close to the Floyd and Fran Sellers family of Compton and Paw Paw, IL.
A celebration of life will be held on Mary's birthday March 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the NIU Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Rd in DeKalb, IL. There will be a short service at 5:15 p.m. with refreshments afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary's name to a dog rescue or shelter of your choice.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020