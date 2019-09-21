|
Mary Rita Mosure
Born: April 23, 1935; in Somerset, OH
Died: September 2, 2019; in Woodinville, WA
Mary Rita (Mooney) Mosure (84), born in Somerset, Ohio, to Patrick Francis & Mary Elizabeth (Leibig) Mooney died in Woodinville, Washington, with her children by her side.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband Duane Mosure, brother Patrick Mooney and sister-in-law Margaret Mooney.
Rita leaves behind her daughters: Amy (Tom) Numrych; Melissa (Ian) Reeve; Jennifer (Steve) Core and Rebecca (Terry) Kawahara; her cherished grandchildren: Sarah, Jeffrey, Andy & Austin; sister-in-law Joyce (Peter) (Mosure) Tarajos; nieces Christine Berger, Lucy Rains and Molly Eichner and nephew Philip Niedzielski-Eichner.
Rita was a 1953 graduate of Holy Trinity School, Somerset, OH, and in 1957 earned a degree in dietetics from Saint Mary of the Springs College, Columbus, OH. Rita worked as Registered dietitian and in food service management retiring from Northern Illinois University. Rita married Duane on August 25, 1962, at Holy Trinity Church. She was active in the Rock Valley Dietetic Association, Boone County Homemakers, a Red Hats Group and the Resident Council at her retirement community. Rita enjoyed cooking; entertaining; pottery; gardening; shopping and traveling and was proud of her Irish heritage. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Companion Care Inc., the Northwest Kidney Center, and Creekside Senior Living who loved and cared for her. A funeral mass followed by the burial of Rita and Duane's ashes at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Somerset, Ohio, is being planned for a future date.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019