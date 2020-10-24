1/1
Mary Runnells Carr Hardy

Born: November 19, 1929

Died: October 22, 2020

Mary Runnells Carr Hardy was born on November 19, 1929 and died on October 22, 2020 in Charlevoix Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Leo Carr and Warren Hardy, her sons Michael and Kelly Carr, her granddaughter Andrea Joiner and her brother Harry Runnells.

She is survived by her daughter Susan Williams, four grandchildren (Heather and Kelly Carr, Mary Joiner and Sarah Goodman) and three great grandchildren (Violet and Lila Stoudt and Emma Carr).

She was a loving and devoted matriarch and a dear, dependable friend. She worked in retail and as a national park host. In addition to spending time with her family, she loved the outdoors and traveling. Mary was honest and good, strong and independent; her example of a life well-lived will continue to guide those who knew and loved her.

A graveside service will be held at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb, IL, on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00am. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115. (815) 758-3841.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2020.
