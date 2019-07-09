Mary Vagle



Born: May 10, 1924



Died: July 5,2019



Mary Vagle, 95, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, July 5,2019. She is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandma. Mary was loved by her family and many dear friends of all ages.



She was born on May 10, 1924 in Cumberland County, Illinois, graduated from Neoga High School in 1941, and graduated from Utterbacks Business College. She married Stanley Vagle on November 1, 1946 in DeKalb, Illinois, and raised three children in rural DeKalb County. She worked for General Electric in DeKalb for over thirty years until her retirement in 1985. Mary was a die-hard Cubs fan, avid golfer, skilled seamstress, and excellent cook, frequently sharing her tasty soups and baked goods with family and friends. She taught knitting classes, and applied her sewing skills in quilting and counted cross stitch. Mary had a green thumb and was known for her beautiful flower gardens. She was quick-witted and quick to laugh. The Junction Eating Place in DeKalb was a huge part of her social life.



Mary is survived by her son Rodney Vagle (Jeanne); daughter Jill Groff (Dave); five grandchildren Mike Vagle (Diane), Julie Yates (Rick), Brad Vagle (Jenny), Joe Vagle (Heather), and Amy Scott; and twelve great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Maggie Baker; husband, Stanley Vagle; son, Steve Vagle; four sisters, Phyllis, Mildred, Helen and Ruth; and two brothers, Robert and Harold.



A private family service and interment of cremated remains will be at a later date at Malta Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mary E. Vagle Memorial Fund, addressed to the Vagle Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 9, 2019