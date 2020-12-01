Mary Virginia Ballenger
Born: November 3, 1941; in Chardon, OH
Died: November 26, 2020; in Rockford, IL
Mary Virginia Ballenger, 79, of Sycamore, Ill., died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Rock River Health Care, Rockford.
Born Nov. 3, 1941, in Chardon, Ohio, the daughter of Oscar Bailey and Elizabeth Alida (Parsons) Jones, Mary moved in 1953 to Sycamore, where she graduated from high school, became a CNA, and worked in retail.
Mary is survived by her children, Elizabeth Ann (Thomas) Bowman of Wildomar, Calif., Eleanor L. (Earl) Garcia of DeKalb, and William A. (Jennifer) Ballenger of Sycamore; grandchildren, Nicole O'Donnell and Tony O'Donnell of Sycamore, Bailey Garcia and Jordan Garcia of DeKalb, Cody (Kate) Ballenger of Woodstock, and Courtney (Vince Eash) Ballenger of Sycamore, Paige Harrington and Richie Bowman of Wildomar, Calif.; great-grandson, Jayden; brother, David (Georgia) Jones of Kingston; and nephew and niece, Brian (Brenda) Jones and Laura Beedan, both of Sycamore.
She was predeceased by her parents, Oscar and Elizabeth; and the father of her children, William L. Ballenger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Ballenger's name can be donated to TAILS Humane Society, 2250 Barber Green Road, DeKalb, IL 60115.
Private Funeral Service will be held at Quiram Sycamore Chapel with burial following at Ohio Grove Cemetery, Sycamore.
Express condolences at www.olsonfh.com
or viahugs@olsonfh.com.
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, Sycamore, 815-895-6589.