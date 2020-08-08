Mary Vodden
Born: September 20, 1931
Died: August 6, 2020
Mary Vodden, 88, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.
She was born September 20, 1931 in Anderson County, Kentucky, the daughter of O. Milton and Mabel J. (Lake) Drury.
Mary was employed as a secretary at Elliot & Wood Excavation for over 40 Years. She was a member of the Women of the Moose and she enjoyed spending time playing slot machines.
She is survived by her brother, Morry (Joan) Drury; her sisters, Sandra (Greg) Haraf and Lisa (Michael) Rourke; her son, Bill (Jo) Vodden; daughter, Rosemary Takeda; grandchildren, Jessica Nordin, Austin Takeda, Josh (Kim) Vodden and Josie (Rachel) Shattuck; great-grandchildren, Grace Shattuck, Van Vodden and Clara Nordin; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Kephart and her parents.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required.
Burial of cremated remains will be at Fairview Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mary Vodden Memorial Fund, addressed to the Vodden Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
or call 815-756-1022.