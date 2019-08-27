|
Mary Woltzen
Born: March 17, 1952; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 19, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Mary Woltzen, 67, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away, Monday, August 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born March 17, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Doris (Ruddy) Welch. Mary married James M. Woltzen on November 1, 1975 in Chicago.
Mary dedicated her professional life to helping persons with disabilities. She was a member of Save our Monarchs Foundation and dedicated countless hours to Monarch Butterfly Conservation. Mary was also a member of The Arc of the United States.
She is survived by husband, James; her two sons, James Woltzen, Jr., Daniel Woltzen and his wife, Amanda Rule Woltzen; her two daughters, Amy Woltzen, Kate Woltzen and her husband, Sergio Obregon; her granchildren, Zoey Obregon, Mila Obregon, Jack Woltzen, Henry Woltzen, Sam Woltzen; her sister, Holly Price; sisters-in-law, Mary Welch and Carol Nelson; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Patrick Welch, Paul and John Slezak.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Hackney's on Lake, 1514 E. Lake Ave. in Glenview, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Xerces Society at xerces.org .
Arrangements are being completed by, Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019