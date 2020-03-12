|
Mathew J. Rood
Born: May 20, 1996; in Dixon, IL
Died: March 10, 2020; in Leroy, IL
Mathew J. Rood, age 23, of Leroy and formerly of Amboy died Tuesday March 10, 2020 at his home due to an accident while working on a car. He was born May 20, 1996 in Dixon the son of Peter and Patricia (Doyle) Rood. He was a graduate of the Kishwaukee College Diesel Power program and was a mechanic for Rush Trucking in Bloomington.
He was preceded in death by an infant sister, paternal grandparents Bill and Em Rood and maternal grandfather James Doyle all of Shabbona.
Mathew is survived by his parents, Patricia (Vern) Kuper of Amboy, Peter (Connie Pettenger) Rood of Amboy, two sisters Kayla (Jesse) Haenitsch and Natalyn (Issac) Rood, a niece and nephew Kendall and Kyler Haenitsch, his girl friend Kayla Olszanowski, and his maternal grandmother Mildred Doyle of Shabbona.
At Mathew's request there will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded with burial of cremains at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shabbona. Memorial donations in Mathew's name can be made to Granny Rose Animal Shelter in Dixon or to Happy Tails Humane Society in Rock Falls.
Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy. Condolences can be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020