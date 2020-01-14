Home

Matthew B. Johnson Obituary
Matthew B. Johnsen

Born: January 25, 1972

Died: January 9, 2020

Matthew B. Johnsen, 47, of Waterman, died Thursday, January 9, 2020.

He was born on January 25, 1972 in St. Charles, IL to Barbara A. Johnsen.

Matthew was the owner of Tri-State Towing of DeKalb. He loved riding his motorcycle (tomahawk), hunting, camping, his Ferrari Cody, yearly fishing trips with friends, racing at Sycamore Speedway, and making memories with his many, many friends.

He will be missed dearly and remembered forever.

Matthew was engaged to the love of his life, Bethany Schneider. He is survived by his daughter, Marissa (Brett) Jackson; his son, Austin B. Johnsen; the mother of his children, April C. Johnsen; 3 granddaughters, Allison N. Johnsen, Harper S. Jackson, and Hensley C. Jackson; his mother, Barbara A. Johnsen; his sister, Vicki (Bob) Michael; his brother, Randy (Pam) Johnsen; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded by his sister, Valarie (Paul) Cleveland; and his hunting dog, Deuce.

His visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15, at 3:00 to 8:00PM, at Butala Funeral Homes and Crematory in Sycamore, IL. Funeral Service will be Thursday, January 16 at 11:00AM at the Funeral Home with Rev. Janet Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

A memorial fund in honor of Matthew can be made at the Old Second Bank to The Matthew B. Johnsen Memorial Fund, in care of Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020
