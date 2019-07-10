Matthew John Palmer



Matthew John Palmer, 28, passed away June 30, 2019.



Service was held on Saturday July 6, 2019 at Lighthouse Fellowship, 7200 Robertson Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76135.



Guests should feel free to wear their favorite red, white, and blue attire, as Matt would have wanted.



Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations be made to the Central Texas Conference Youth in Mission (CTCYM) of the United Methodist Church at www.ctcumc.org/cmgbreakdown.



Raised on Eagle Mountain Lake, Matthew touched countless lives in his short 28 years in this world. Known for his ear-to-ear grin, with a water bottle in his back pocket, and a raging sense of patriotism, Matt could rarely leave his home without encountering a familiar face. Matt left a lasting impression and taught lessons to last a lifetime to everyone he met. He absolutely loved and embraced life. His passion for flying was only superseded by the love he had for his family and friends of all ages and walks of life. He spent a substantial amount of his life on mission trips, serving the church and selflessly helping others. Matthew returned only a week ago from a mission trip to serve victims of Hurricane Harvey.



Throughout his short life he wore many hats: natural multi-sport athlete, wake-boarder, licensed irrigation professional, and church youth director. He spent almost a decade working at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo as a ranch and arena hand. He was a graduate of Boswell High School and Tarrant County College. He earned his private pilot's license, served as a flight instructor, and worked as a contract-corporate pilot out of multiple airports across the state of Texas.



His experience includes service with First Flight, Decatur Jet Center, and Blackshoe Investments.



In May, 2018, he married the love of his life, and they recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. His unwavering faith and love for God has always, and will continue to, guide his loved ones through this difficult time.



He is preceded in death by grandparents John and Barbara (Colby) Linville, Glen and Thelma (Vandling) Palmer, and Michael "Uncle Ge" McGehee.



He will be greatly missed.



Survivors: His wife, Courtney Palmer, and loyal sidekicks, Ranger and Callie; mother, Vickie Palmer; father, Michael Palmer; sisters, Lindsey (Corey) Farra of Lewisville, Lauren (Dave) Bryant of Leesburg, Va; niece, Tatum; nephews, Deklan, Cooper, and Tobias; In-laws, Drew and Susan Sansbury, Trace and Zach Martin, and Marshall and Dotty Sansbury; aunt, Gail McGehee of Sycamore, Ill., cousins, Valerie (Oscar) Perez of Sycamore, Ill., Jenna Perez of Manchester, Iowa, Chad (Erin) McGehee and their son, Finnegan of Madison, Wis. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 10, 2019