Service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Matthew Waggoner


1957 - 2020
Matthew Waggoner Obituary
Matthew Waggoner

Born: November 4, 1957

Died: April 22, 2020

Matthew "Matt" Waggoner, age 62, of DeKalb and a former Navy SEAL, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, and claimed the promise of his Savior following a fierce battle with cancer.

He was born November 4, 1957, in Toledo, OH, to proud parents, Melvin and Omogene (Hanway) Waggoner.

He is survived by his loving wife Lori Waggoner; his daughter Ashley Waggoner; two sons: Shay (Brittni) Sticka and Kyle Sticka; two grandchildren: Matthew Stanley and Millie Sticka; his mother, Omogene Waggoner; four brothers: Geoff Waggoner, Melvin (Cindy) Waggoner, Brian (Sue) Waggoner and Tim Waggoner; many nieces, nephews and a brotherhood of friends.

He is preceded by his father Melvin Waggoner and a sister-in-law, Kathy Waggoner.

The private family service will be streamed live on Facebook, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. A link will be provided by no later 2 hours prior to the service. If you have any questions about how to connect, please feel free to call Conley Funeral Home, 630-365-6414.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020
