Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Sycamore United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Sycamore United Methodist Church
Maurice Albert Eikleberry


1931 - 2019
Maurice Albert Eikleberry Obituary
Maurice Albert Eikleberry

Born: May 10, 1931; in Cisne, IL

Died: December 24, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Maurice Albert Eikleberry, 88, of Sycamore, Ill., passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.

Born May 10, 1931, in Cisne, the son of William Glenn and Ethel Avis (Dunahee) Eikleberry, Maurice married Edith June deWerff on March 25, 1956, in Farina.

A veteran of the US Army Signal Corps from 1955-1956, he received his Bachelor of Science of education in 1953 from Illinois State University and earned his master's degree in organic chemistry in 1957 from Southern Illinois University. He was employed by Carus Chemical Co. in LaSalle and U.S. Rubber. He retired after working 26 years from 1968 to 1992 as the marketing director for Morton Salt in Chicago. He enjoyed time spent fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Edith; children, Michael (Shelly) of Sandwich, Julie (Tom) Maurer of Genoa, Janet Rogala of Pittsburgh, Pa., Lisa (Brian) Brandstetter of McMurray, Pa., and Megan Eikleberry of Genoa; 11 grandchildren, Sarah (William Peterson) Eikleberry, Hannah (Roberto) Rodriguez, David Eikleberry, Stephanie (Jacob) Landis, Lindsey (John) Hanke, John Rogala, Jacob Rogala, Emily Brandstetter, Christian Brandstetter, Gretchen (Steve) Rosso and Grace Brandstetter; great-grandchildren, Oliver Rodriguez, Cain Rodriguez and Henry Landis; sister, Jean Borton of Nashville, Ill.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a granddaughter, Jenna Eikleberry.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Sycamore United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Dan Swinson officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, Ill.; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019
