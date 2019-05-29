Maxine A. Schneider



Born: June 14, 1929; in Shabbona, IL



Died: May 23, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Maxine A. Schneider, 89, of Cortland died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Pine Acres Care Center in DeKalb.



She was born June 14, 1929 in Shabbona, IL. to Clifford and Ingri (Davis) Overton. She married Leroy T. Schneider on June 25, 1949.Maxine loved spending time with her family. She had a passion for making elaborate cakes and homemade desserts. She made many birthday cakes for her grandkids. In her early years, she was a homemaker and then worked in retail before retiring. She loved to travel to Hawaii and New Mexico to see family. In her spare time, she enjoyed puzzle books and Bingo every Thursday. Maxine and her late husband enjoyed car rides and trying new restaurants on Sundays. She also enjoyed relaxing outside on her swing having an afternoon coffee. She had a laugh that could light up a room.



Survivors include her 2 sons, Jim (Cyndi) Schneider of Lee and Gary (Kim) Schneider of Rochelle; 2 daughters, Janette Owen of Albuquerque, NM and Sandi (Jim) Benisch of Edgerton, WI; 9 grandchildren, Mandy (Chris) Calderini, Nikki (Ken) Safford, Missy (Stuart) Jellison, Brandi (Richie) Owen, Cody Owen, Jake Schneider, "T" Devine, Matt Devine and Brett Devine; and her great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Aiden Calderini, Austin, Chance, Drake and Savannah Jellison, Connor DeCesare, Cole and Jordan Schneider; 2 brothers, Don (Eloise) Overton and Doug (Luella) Overton; one sister, Sharon Paulsen and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leroy; grandson, Cody and great-grandson, Austin.



Her visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore.



Her funeral mass will be on Wednesday, May 29th at 11:00 AM at the Church of St. Mary, 244 Waterman St., Sycamore, IL. with Fr. Carl Beekman officiating. Burial will be at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Legacy Fund at the Church of St. Mary, in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.