Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
506 Willow St
Maple Park, IL
View Map
Maxine Bruns Obituary
Maxine Bruns

Born: August 28, 1943

Died: December 1, 2019

Maxine Bruns, age 76, of Maple Park,IL, passed away the morning of December 1, 2019, to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Sycamore, IL, on August 28, 1943, to proud parents, Oliver "Swede" and Jeanne (nee Keefe) Severson.

Maxine is survived by her three sons, Keven (Leigh) Foulk, Kelley (Kristi) Foulk, and Ralph "J.R." (Erin) Bruns, Jr.; her six grandchildren, Anthony (Hillary Pierce) Foulk, Abby (Jeremy)Karasewski, Caroline Bruns, Addison Foulk, Emily Foulk, and Andrea Foulk; one great-grandson, Jameson Karasewski; her two sisters, her caregiver, Arlene (Norris) Gould and Kathleen (Donny) Lampkins; a devoted caregiver and niece,Tammy Gould; her special friends, Dave and Wanda Berens; several nieces and nephews, and Ralph Bruns, Sr.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Swede and Jeanne Severson; her brother, Oliver "Buck" Severson, Jr.

A visitation will be held at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119, from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019. A service to celebrate her faith officiated by Pastor Stevan Saunders will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 506 Willow St., Maple Park, IL 60151, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. In typical "Maxine fashion" she will be late to her own funeral, but wants to ensure family and friends will be at the church by 11 a.m. to wait for her.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Maxine's name. Checks may be made to the "Maxine Bruns Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019
