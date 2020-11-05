1/
Maxine Mae O'Kane
Maxine Mae O'Kane

Born: March 19, 1926

Died: November 2, 2020

Maxine Mae O'Kane, 94, of Sycamore, Ill., passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, with her sons by her side.

Born March 19, 1926, at her home in Ladysmith, Wis., the daughter of George and Kitty Mae Martin. Her early life was spent on the farm in Ladysmith. After her school years, she lived in Troy, Wis., Chicago, Richmond, Calif., and Waterloo, Ia. While working in Waterloo, she met, and on Jan. 18, 1958, married her beloved husband, James O'Kane.

They moved in 1959 to Sycamore, where she worked for Dr. Little, and DeKalb County Special Education System, and finally became a stay-at-home mom.

Maxine loved dancing and learned to paint at Cora Miner's classes, taught Sunday school and enjoyed church activities. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Maxine enjoyed baking and cooking.

Maxine is survived by her daughter, Geri (Fred) Stewart of Missoula, Mont.; sons, Bruce (Dorita) of Elgin and Gregory of Tucson; grandchildren, Eric Stewart, Kate (Mike) Pennachio, Christopher O'Kane, and Kelsey (Dave) Cross; great-grandchildren, Finley, Colbie and Timber; a brother-in-law, Gary (Millie) O'Kane; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, James, on Sept. 25, 2020; a son, Reid James; brother, Ray (Marilyn) Martin; and brothers- and sister-in-law, Paul "Boots" (Faye), Carol (Harry) Riker and V. Burke (Joyce) O'Kane.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater Illinois Chapter, 1111 S. Alpine Road, Suite 307, Rockford, IL 61108, or the charity of donor's choice.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, Sycamore,815-895-6589.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
