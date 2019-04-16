Meiapo Fa'avevela Uili Sitagata



Born: November 1, 1947; in Moata'a in Apia, Western Samoa



Died: April 14th, 2019; in Malta, IL



Meiapo "Meia" Fa'avevela Uili Sitagata, 71, of Malta died suddenly Sunday April 14th, 2019 in his residence.



Services will be at 3:00 P.M. Friday April 19th at Finch Funeral Home in DeKalb, Illinois. Pastor Janet Hunt will officiate. The burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held Thursday at Finch Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.



Meia Uili was born November 1, 1947, in the village of Moata'a in Apia, Western Samoa. He grew up with his family in Western Samoa and attended Pago Pago Community College in American Samoa where he attained an Associates of Arts degree. After moving to the United States, he earned a Bachelor's of Science degree from San Francisco State with a major in Medical Technology. Meia was a well-respected medical technologist. He worked as a medical technologist at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut for 6 years and worked at Rockford Memorial Hospital from 1991 to when he retired in 2013.



Meia married Robin Moremen in 1973. The two lived in New Jersey, California, Connecticut and Illinois and divorced in 1995. Later in life Meia married Carolyn Montavon on August 2, 2002 and lived happily in Malta, Illinois for the remainder of his years.



Meia's passions included traveling, building and construction projects, watching sports, playing tennis and golf, and visiting family in New Zealand, Australia, and Samoa. Although he enjoyed many sports, his favorite was golf. Meia was a well-known golf enthusiast. He made many friendships with local golfers, and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.



Survivors include wife, Carolyn Montavon, son and daughter-in-law Paki and Dorothy Uili of Poplar Grove, Illinois; daughter and son-in-law Lili'a and Mark Neville of Corvallis, Oregon; 3 brothers Tuiala Uili, Ioapo Uili, and Tupulua Uili; 3 sisters Mesepa Fa'asau, Saumaleula Vagana Talitonu, Arasiolepanona Spratling; step-daughter Angela Siebens (Jason Siebens) of DeKalb, Illinois; step-son Douglas Montavon (Hope Montavon) of Davis Junction, Illinois; 5 grandchildren; Maya Uili, Ethan Siebens, Alex Siebens, Clare Montavon, and Cole Montavon.



He was preceded in death by two brothers: Henry and Paipa; two sisters: Leusoga Uili and Bowman Uili.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in the name of Meia F. Uili.



Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019