Meribeth Evelyn (Barnes) Oliver



Meribeth Evelyn (Barnes) Oliver, 73, of Winnebago passed away Tuesday, January 29th, 2019 at Mercy Memorial Hospital of Rockford. She was born to Marley and Cecil Barnes in Toulon, Illinois. Meribeth graduated from Bradford Grade and High School. She graduated from a Nurses Aid Course and worked in Peoria and Rockford hospitals as a surgical technician. She then worked at Pecatonica Hardware Store. She also did homecare, where she met her dear friends Steve and Diana Jones and their family, whom were friends with her for the rest of her years. Her last working job was McDonalds in Winnebago for over 11 years and became Employee of the Month and had met many dear friends. She moved to Prairie View Assisted Living in Winnebago the last 8 1/2 years of her life, where she met many wonderful friends, including staff and residents. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Pecatonica.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Lois Elizabeth Andersen, and brother; Robert Gerard Barnes.



She is survived by her sister Anna Lee Barnes, of DeKalb, niece Lois (Jeff) Hepner, of Kewanee, niece Marley (Tim) Nacey, of Virginia Beach, nephew Robbie Barnes, of Buda, nephew Jim Crockett, of Kewanee, great niece Christina (Chad) VanDeVelde, of Kewanee, and many great great nieces and nephews.



Meribeth loved being around people and playing Bingo with her friends at Prairie View. She loved serving in church. The family would like to thank Prairie View for all of their good care.



Memorial services and luncheon will be Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 am at Prairie View Assisted Living in Winnebago, IL with Rev. Tim Thiese of St. John's Lutheran officiating. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary