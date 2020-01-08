Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Edgebrook
Merrill J. McAllister


1927 - 2020
Merrill J. McAllister Obituary
Merrill J. McAllister

Born: March 5, 1927

Died: January 2, 2020

Merrill J. McAllister, born in Waterman IL and a long time resident of Sandwich who enjoyed outdoor activities, friends and family. He served in the Navy during WWII in the Pacific and was a 75 year member of the American Legion. He graduated from U of Illinois with Ag degree. He worked in farm implement sales and was the founder of Edgebrook Country Club.

He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret (nee Rueff), parents J Russell and Gladys, brothers Orland and William. Survived by sister Bonnie Courtney, daughter Joyce (McAllister) Springer and her husband Tim, grandchildren Laura and Benjamin Springer and great grandson Miles Springer-Saathoff.

The family is hosting a celebration of his life at Edgebrook on January 25, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund for replacing trees at Edgebrook is planned. More information or to donate, contact [email protected]
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020
