Merwin Grimm



Born: March 14, 1925



Died: February 24, 2019



Merwin "Charlie" Grimm, 93 of Rockford, IL passed away at his home in Murphy, NC on February 24, 2019 after a short illness.



He was born in Hinckley, Illinois March 14, 1925; he grew up on a farm with four brothers. Proudly served in the Army during WWII and Korea. He met his future wife Gila Henning while attending Rockford Business College and worked as an accountant at both JI Case and Taylor Freezer.



After retirement he enjoyed many adventures such as rafting down the Grand Canyon, skydiving at the age of 80, and taking trips to China, Africa, South America and Australia. He was a lifetime Cub fan who often went to their Arizona spring training camp. But to him there was nothing like spending time on a farm and would say "I'm just living the good life".



Predeceased by parents, Ivan and Dorothy (Pritchard) Grimm, wife Gila, brothers, Delbert, Pritchard, and Curtis and several dear nieces and nephews.



Surviving are his son, Timothy (Carol) Grimm of Ft. Myers, FL, daughter Kristine (Dave) Fitzgerald of Murphy, NC and granddaughter Hanna Grimm of Ft. Myers, FL. Also survived by brother Oliver Grimm of Peoria, IL, and many nieces and nephews who all held a special place in his heart.



No services are planned at this time.



