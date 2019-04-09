Michael A. Elias, Jr.



Born: September 21, 1937



Died: April 6, 2019



Michael A. Elias, Jr., 81, of Port Clinton, passed away early Saturday, April 06, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Port Clinton, OH, the son of Michael A. Elias, Sr. and Anna B. (Barbrich) Elias on September 21, 1937. He went to Immaculate Conception Catholic School from 1942 -1952, then he attended Port Clinton High School from 1952-1956. He earned an athletic scholarship to Miami of Ohio, wherein he played center for the Redskins.



After graduating from college, he returned to Port Clinton and taught in the district for two years and coached football. He returned to Miami after receiving a graduate assistantship. Upon receiving his Master's Degree, he took an instructors job at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois. He accepted a teaching and coaching position at DeKalb High School. He remained there for 32 years. While in DeKalb, he was an instructor as well as head football coach, assistant wrestling coach, and assistant track coach. He had two All American football players. He was a hurdles coach, getting two boys and one girl to the Illinois State finals. He also became the Director of the Migrant Education program, which he held for sixteen years.



He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie (Gullberg) Elias. He is also survived by his sons, Patrick Elias of Wheatfield, CO, Todd Elias of Port Clinton and Jon (Katy) Elias of Port Clinton, OH, daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Tallitsch of Sycamore, IL He also has four step-children, Kelly (Michael) Zerkel of San Antonio, TX, Clay (Kim) Copeland of Newark, IL, Libby Gullberg-Stach of DeKalb, IL and Inger Gullberg of Sycamore, IL, grandchildren, Christopher Copeland, Ashley Copeland, Rachel Elias, Tegan Elias, Mitchell Zerkel, Kelsey Zerkel, Cheyan Copeland, Dennis Elias, Miles Stach, Kyla Stach, Izzy Tallitsch and Mackenzie Tallitsch.



Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, OH. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father John Missler at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, beginning with prayers offered at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Immaculate Conception Catholic School or the .



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Immaculate Conception Catholic School or the .