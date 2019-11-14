|
Michael D. Ritz
Born: January 21, 1968
Died: November 12, 2019
Michael "Mike" D. Ritz, age 51, of Dekalb, IL, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, November 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mike was born on January 21, 1968, in Elgin, IL, to proud parents James Ritz and Joyce Ware.
He is survived by his wife of almost30 years, Stephanie Ritz; his three children: Steven (Bessie) Ritz, and their children, Brayden McCoy, Kadence Marcum, and Ryker Ritz; Dustin (Sara Johnsen) Ritz, and their children, Brooklynn Johnsen, Kevin Lowie, and Greyson Ritz; Desiree (Jake) Romano; his three siblings, Jerry (Chawn) Ritz, Roger Ware, and Shareena Ritz; his parents, James Ritz and Joyce Ware; several nieces and nephews and a family of friends.
Mike is preceded in death by his grandparents.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119, from 11-2 p.m. with a memorial service to celebrate Mike's life to follow at 2 p.m. The family asks that you dress casual and bring many memories of Mike to share.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019