Michael Eugene Fulk



Born: September 24, 1960; in Elgin, IL



Died: June 28, 2019; in Sycamore, IL



Michael "Mike" Eugene Fulk, 58, of Sycamore, IL., formerly of St. Charles, IL., passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Kishwaukee Hospital in Sycamore, IL. Mike was born September 24, 1960 in Elgin, Il., the son of Harold and Annabell (nee. Fairbanks) Fulk. He was united in marriage on July 29, 1993 to Julie Lynn Peterson in Batavia, IL.



Mike was a graduate of St Charles High School class of 1978. He honorably served the United States Air Force stationed at Andrews Air Force Base. He retired from for Burgess Norton Mfg after 38 years. He was an avid, fisherman, hunter, golfer, motorcyclist, and loved to shoot guns. He loved to work on, restore and attend classic car shows, in his favorite 1941 Chevy Truck. He was member of the St. Charles Moose Club for 25 years. Through his work he was able to travel to China and Germany. While in Germany he got to experience October Fest. He enjoyed spending time and traveling with family and friends.



Mike is survived by his loving wife, Julie L. Fulk, his father, Harold Fulk; his brother, Jim (Lois) Fulk; numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Annabell Fulk; his brother, John Fulk; his in-laws, Leighton and Helen Peterson; brother-in-law, Jim Peterson.



Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Moss-Norris Funeral Home, 100 S. Third St., St. Charles, IL. 60174. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 A.M. on July 6, 2019 also at the funeral home. Interment will be held at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, IL.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name may be made in Michael's name to Mooseheart Charities.



For additional information please contact Moss-Norris Funeral Home at (630) 584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 2, 2019