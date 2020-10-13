Michael Eugene Schulz
Born: July 12, 1955; in Sycamore, IL
Died: October 1, 2020; in Effingham Co., IL
Michael Eugene Schulz, 65, lifelong resident of Sycamore, Ill., and recently of Davenport, Fla., died Oct. 1, 2020, in an automobile accident in Effingham County, Ill. He was traveling back to Florida after having worked in Sycamore for several weeks.
Born July 12, 1955, in Sycamore, the son of Thomas and Carol (Haug) Schulz, Mike married Nona Pospishil in 1986 in Sycamore. A 1974 graduate of Sycamore High, Mike worked for and retired after 30 years from the City of Sycamore Public Works Department. They moved to Florida after his retirement in January 2018.
He spent many years of his working life as a bricklayer and mason. His work is visible in Sycamore and surrounding areas.
Mike enjoyed riding his motorcycle for many years of his life. He took longer trips in the summer on his motorcycle with his friends and family. He was a big Disney fan and really enjoyed the parks. Their family made many trips over the years.
Mike is survived by his wife, Nona, and daughter, Natalie Schulz, both of Davenport, Fla.; brother, Scott (Michelle) Schulz of Sycamore; sister, Sheri (Tim) Watson of Las Vegas; father-in-law, Norman (Elaine) Pospishil of Sycamore; brothers-in-law, Joel (Debbie) Plapp and Jeff Plapp, both of Sycamore; several nieces and nephews; and many close and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Steven, on July 9, 2014.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 2 pm to 8 pm Wednesday, Oct.14, 2020, at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Please visit www.olsonfh.com
for COVID-19 limitations or to express a condolence.
The family requests no flowers or plants. Memorials can be made to the Schulz family in care of Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, IL 60178.
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, Sycamore, Olsonfh.com
or 815-895-6589.