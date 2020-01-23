Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Naylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John Naylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael John Naylor Obituary
Michael John Naylor

Michael John Naylor of Churchbridge, Saskatchewan passed away on January 21, 2020 at the age of 84 years.

Michael is survived by his children: Karen (Greg) Finnigan of Dekalb, Illinois, Christine Naylor, of Big Bear, California, Wendy (Gerhard) Klein of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Peter Naylor (Richard) of Salisbury, England, Simon Naylor of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and Michael (Pam) Naylor of Regina, Saskatchewan.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Church of God, Churchbridge, Saskatchewan with interment in the Dressler Cemetery. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Gideons International or the Church of God, Churchbridge, Saskatchewan. Remembrance and condolences may be shared with the family at www.braendlebrucefs.ca Braendle-Bruce Funeral Service of Russell, Manitoba are in care of the arrangments. (204) 773-2747
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -