|
|
Michael John Naylor
Michael John Naylor of Churchbridge, Saskatchewan passed away on January 21, 2020 at the age of 84 years.
Michael is survived by his children: Karen (Greg) Finnigan of Dekalb, Illinois, Christine Naylor, of Big Bear, California, Wendy (Gerhard) Klein of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Peter Naylor (Richard) of Salisbury, England, Simon Naylor of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and Michael (Pam) Naylor of Regina, Saskatchewan.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Church of God, Churchbridge, Saskatchewan with interment in the Dressler Cemetery. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Gideons International or the Church of God, Churchbridge, Saskatchewan. Remembrance and condolences may be shared with the family at www.braendlebrucefs.ca Braendle-Bruce Funeral Service of Russell, Manitoba are in care of the arrangments. (204) 773-2747
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020