|
|
Michael Lee Carlson
Born: June 17, 1979; in Sycamore, IL
Died: January 22, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Michael Lee Carlson, 40, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
He was born June 17, 1979, in Sycamore, Illinois, the son of Steven Carlson and JoAnn (Herrmann ) Pumroy.
Michael was a graduate of Sycamore High School class of 1997. He was formerly employed at Kallal's Sheet Metal. Michael was a member of DeKalb Elk Lodge #765 and St. John's Lutheran Church in Sycamore. Mikey was an avid Cubs fan.
He is survived by his parents, JoAnn and Scott Pumroy, and Steven Carlson; siblings, Krystina (Josh) Bakaturski and Ryan (Kerith Woodyard) Pumroy; grandparents, Ray Carlson, Russ and Barb Pumroy; nephew and nieces, Luke, Addy, and Ellie Bakaturski; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Barb Stevens, Dorothy Carlson.
A special thanks to Dr. Dhaval Thakkar and the nurses and staff at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020,at St. John's Lutheran Church, 26555 Brickville Road, Sycamore, with the Rev. Marvin Metzger officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Michael Lee Carlson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Carlson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020