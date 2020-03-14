|
|
Michael Slider
Born: September 2, 1954; Kansas
Died: March 7, 2020; Florida
After a courageous battle with cancer, Michael Slider, 65, passed away at his home in Florida on March 7, 2020. Robin, his loving wife of over 23 years, was by his side. Michael was born September 2, 1954, and grew up in Lyons, Kansas. He started work in the oil fields of Texas and climbed his way up to an executive position as an oil futures trader. His career took him around the ccuntry, including Illinois where he met his wife, Robin. They married in 1996. Work moved them to Nashville where they had their first son, Dustin, in 1998, and then to Oklahoma, where they had their second son, Matthew, in 2002. The family then moved to Sycamore, Illinois, which they called home until 2017.
Proud father of two Eagle Scouts, Michael was very active with his boys in Cub Scouts Troop 141 and Boy Scouts Troop 16. In addition to scouting activities, backyard barbecues, baseball, and riding his motorcycle, Michael enjoyed his Jack Daniels. As a self-proclaimed Jack Daniels aficionado, Michael became a member of the Jack Daniels Tennessee Squire Foundation and has passed his 1 square inch of land in Lynchburg, TN to his son, Dustin, who will likely carry on the spirit. But above all else, Michael loved his family and loved watching his boys grow into the bright, kind, talented and ambitious young men that they are today. Dustin is currently a junior at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida and Matthew, who recently sang in London and at Disney World, is graduating high school in May at the top of class with a very bright future ahead of him.
Michael is preceded in death by his father (Charles), mother (Beulah) and brother (William). He was also preceded in death by his faithful companion, Stormy, who passed shortly before he did and who was undoubtedly there to greet her master when he passed. In addition to Robin (Walicek) and his sons, Dustin and Matthew, Michael is survived by his sisters Patricia and Sandra and his nephews Andrew and Charlie Klotz. No public service will be held; However, memories and pictures are welcomed on Robin's facebook page (Robin Walicek Slider).
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020