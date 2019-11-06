|
Michael Thomas Moore
Born: February 15th 1976; in Palos Heights, IL
Died: November 2, 2019; in Genoa, IL
Michael Thomas Moore, 43, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 2, 2019 in Genoa Illinois.
Michael was born February 15th 1976 in Palos Heights Illinois and moved to Genoa in 1980 at age 3. Michael attended Genoa-Kingston schools and Graduated G-K High School in 1994, where he played for the GK Cogs football team. Michael was most passionate about his son Brennen, family, work, and sports.
Michael most recently worked at Johnson Controls Inc. in Sycamore Illinois as a Utility Person with UAW Local 1268.
He is survived by his son Brennen R. Moore, parents Sharon (Baikie) Moore and Marty Moore, his brother Sean Moore,sister-in-law Elizabeth (Brice) Moore, niece Maddyson Louise Moore, nephews Sean Joesph Moore and Nash Robert John Moore. He was preceded in his death by his uncle Gregory Hicks, grandparents Thomas and Shirley Baikie, grandfather Wayne Hicks, aunt Lisa (Hicks) Baltus and uncle Ron Baikie.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00-7:30 pm at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home 132 W. Main Street in Genoa, IL.
Michael was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears so please feel free to wear your Bears, Cubs, favorite shirts/jerseys to the visitation. To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019