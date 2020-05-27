Michael Wayne Killingworth
Born: September 2, 1961
Died: May 24, 2020
Michael Wayne Killingworth, 58, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his mother's home. He was born September 2, 1961 in Melrose Park, Illinois, the son of Carl W. and Donna M. (Kujawa) Killingsworth. Michael was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1979. He was a avid collector of antiques and a avid fisherman. He is survived by his mother, Donna; Brother, David Killingsworth; sister, Sherry (Michael) Bergmann; two nieces, Kanna and Ellianna; two nephews, Gage and Griffin; and his loving friend, Linda Reppin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl in 2017. There will be no service. Cremation will take place at the Anderson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Michael Wayne Killingsworth Memorial Fund, addressed to the Killingsworth Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 27, 2020.