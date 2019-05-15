Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Michelle Gilmore
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Michelle R. Gilmore Obituary
Michelle R. Gilmore

Born: born July 4, 1971; in Elgin, IL

Died: May 3 , 2019; in Ottawa, IL

Michelle R. Gilmore, 47, of Ottawa, Illinois, died Friday, May 3 , 2019, at her home.

She was born July 4, 1971, in Elgin, Illinois, the daughter of Daniel R. and Carol S. (Johnson) Gilmore.Michelle was known for her contagious laugh and vibrant smile. She met her soul mate John Douglas in 2002.

Throughout their years together they raised her family and built her business, Gilmore Organic Farm. She always lent a helping hand to anyone that needed it. Her uplifting spirit touched everyone around her.

She is survived by her children, Jessica King, Chantel King, Jerome Johnson; granddaughter, Anessa Lawrence; her soul mate, John A. Douglas; her father, Daniel (Karen Patterson) Gilmore; brother, Kevin Gilmore; grandfather, Clifford Johnson; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol; her maternal grandmother, Ruth Johnson; and her paternal grandparents, Sam and Dorothy Gilmore.

The Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. Kathy Lawes officiating. Cremation will follow at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Anderson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Michelle R. Gilmore Memorial Fund, addressed to the Gilmore Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 15, 2019
