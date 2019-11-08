|
|
Mildred C. Berry
Born: January 10, 1925
Died: November 4, 2019
Mildred (Millie) C. Berry passed away peacefully, November 4, 2019 at Oakcrest Retirement Center.
She was born on January 10, 1925 in Buncombe County, North Carolina. Millie was the 5th of nine children born to Richard and Elizabeth Culberson.
In high school she was a member of the Leicester High School basketball team that won the county championship her senior year.
On January 13, 1945 she married Donald L. Berry in Alexandria, Louisiana. Soon after Millie moved to LaGrange, Illinois where an older sister living there told her she could get a good job while Don finished his tour in the Army. For the next 36 years, she was employed by ElectroMotive, a division of General Motors in the data processing department. During her tenure there, she took time off to have four children.
Millie loved gardening and was famous in the neighborhood for her abundant red geraniums and beautiful roses.
In 1984 Millie and Don retired to Carolina Trace in Sanford, North Carolina. The family used this as a stopping off point either on the way to or from their annual summer reunion in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Several years later they moved to Candler, North Carolina to be closer to family in Asheville. Then in 2007, they returned to Illinois to be near their children. Millie was happiest when she was pridefully introducing one of her grandchildren (or great grands) to others at Oakcrest. She kept those around her laughing with her wit and unexpected one liners.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, her beloved daughter Donna M. Dreher in 2004, and her husband, Don in 2010.
Millie is survived by her daughter Linda Mason, Sycamore; sons, Michael Berry, Ocala, FL; and Steven (Gina) Berry, Homer Glen; grandchildren, Ashley (Tim) Mason Storms, Frisco, TX; Ryan Mason, Sycamore; Nichole (Ty) Berry, Hays, KS; Megan (Craig) Rehak, Orland Park; Marissa Beny, Homer Glen; and Steven D. Berry, Homer Glen; great grandchildren; Morgen, Mackenzie, Stryker and Boston Berry; great granddaughters; Danika and Delaney Rehak; two sisters Lucille Haney, Atlanta, GA; and Bette Faye Shephard, Asheville, NC; plus several nieces and nephews. Her former son-in law, James C. Mason also survives her.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Thakkar and the staff at Oakcrest for their loving care.
Millie's remains have been cremated and will be taken to North Carolina for her final resting place with Don.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019